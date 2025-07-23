CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CSX by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,025,000 after buying an additional 9,863,587 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CSX by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,808,000 after buying an additional 5,568,624 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,259,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSX by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after buying an additional 5,033,743 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

CSX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.