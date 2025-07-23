JPL Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

