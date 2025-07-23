Lane Generational LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR)

Lane Generational LLC trimmed its holdings in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. OR Royalties accounts for 7.0% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in OR Royalties were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OR Royalties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OR Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OR Royalties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,529,000 after buying an additional 128,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OR Royalties by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OR Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OR shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OR Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

OR Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 168.47 and a beta of 0.75. OR Royalties Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OR Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from OR Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is 111.76%.

OR Royalties Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OR Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OR Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.