Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,759,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.73 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.60.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

