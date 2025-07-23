Burney Co. Purchases 2,577 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Burney Co. increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.
SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.3%
SSNC opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average is $80.89. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.69%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
