Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 54158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 171,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 52.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

