Burney Co. Sells 2,127 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7%

IRM stock opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 242.47 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 765.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,600. This trade represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,649,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

