Blankinship & Foster LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blankinship & Foster LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NYSE:T opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

