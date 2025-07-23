T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Lowered by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50,755 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.12.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $233.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.04. The stock has a market cap of $264.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $16,243,387.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 646,962,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,470,525,225.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,256,670 shares of company stock valued at $288,999,139 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

