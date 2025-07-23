Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.9%

Altria Group stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

