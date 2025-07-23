Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 14,918 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVV opened at $631.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $634.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $606.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

