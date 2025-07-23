Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,092,000 after acquiring an additional 40,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,590,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,083,000 after buying an additional 144,719 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.16.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:RSG opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.82 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.26 and a 200 day moving average of $236.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

