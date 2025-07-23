Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.16. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.53.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. This trade represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,296,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.