Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 624 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius Research upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.16.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.9%

Republic Services stock opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.82 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

