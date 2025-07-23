Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $179.45 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.85.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.