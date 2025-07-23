MCF Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 460.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,002,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,324.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,285,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.