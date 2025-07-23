Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,580,000 after buying an additional 99,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,810,000 after buying an additional 198,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,564 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,016,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,294,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,132,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5%

PH stock opened at $721.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $680.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $727.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus set a $680.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.59.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

