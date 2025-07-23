Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,644 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of NVR worth $53,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,023.33.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,899.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7,299.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7,393.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

