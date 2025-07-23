Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to earn $15.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 3.5%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $181.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.