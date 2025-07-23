TD Cowen Downgrades Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to Hold

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PNR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37. Pentair has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,945,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

