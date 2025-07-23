Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,571,000 after buying an additional 279,267 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,223,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,772,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

