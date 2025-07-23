IMA Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.23 Million Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.93.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total transaction of $3,202,687.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 781,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,213,466.73. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,251 shares in the company, valued at $20,286,004.27. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,320 shares of company stock worth $117,592,485 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $471.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.54 and its 200 day moving average is $415.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.