Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 18,937 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 104.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,596,000 after buying an additional 277,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,434 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE NCLH opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.13.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 66.78% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

