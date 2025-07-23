Egerton Capital UK LLP Decreases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Egerton Capital UK LLP trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,165,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,911,090 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 3.4% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 0.45% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $292,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.95.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

