Mount Lucas Management LP Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Cintas Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $219.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.99 and a 200 day moving average of $208.40. The company has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

