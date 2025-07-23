The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Stake Decreased by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,778,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,324 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 9.1% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.47% of Progressive worth $786,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,498,000 after purchasing an additional 82,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $247.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.67 and a 200 day moving average of $266.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $208.13 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.79, for a total transaction of $2,637,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at $60,150,450.96. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $313,633.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,354 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,669.16. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,972 shares of company stock worth $11,764,581 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

