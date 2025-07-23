Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,544 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.7% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IMA Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $39,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

