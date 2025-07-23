Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 121.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 target price on Aflac and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.07.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

