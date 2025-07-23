J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 276 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MetLife by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,427,000 after buying an additional 6,213,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,901,000 after buying an additional 158,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $730,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,862,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,597,000 after buying an additional 36,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,434,000 after buying an additional 958,458 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:MET opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.82.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.