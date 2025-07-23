J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 4.9% during the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 1.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $179.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

