iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Raised by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.7%

BATS QUAL opened at $184.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.