Summit Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 588 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3,652.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

