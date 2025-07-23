Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,922,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,559,000 after buying an additional 1,485,459 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,293,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,467,000 after acquiring an additional 146,848 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,458,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,619 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,222,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,998,000 after acquiring an additional 213,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,084.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,319,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,483 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $29.75.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

