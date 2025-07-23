Summit Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,682,000 after acquiring an additional 889,193 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after acquiring an additional 264,460 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 252,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,167,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

