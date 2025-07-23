Summit Wealth Partners LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,424 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.4%

FPE stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.