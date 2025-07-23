NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,484,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,129,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,331 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,921,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,358,000 after buying an additional 1,707,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,064,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

