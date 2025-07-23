JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stake Increased by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,124,000 after buying an additional 498,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,382,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,162,000 after buying an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,013,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,907,000 after buying an additional 561,095 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.4942 dividend. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.