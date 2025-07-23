Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires New Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,917,000 after purchasing an additional 739,519 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,180,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 497,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,219,000 after buying an additional 244,979 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,068.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 226,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 159,873 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

