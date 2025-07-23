Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,648 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after purchasing an additional 171,746 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,040,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 112,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,398,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,626,000 after purchasing an additional 620,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,435,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 512.76 and a beta of 0.88. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $84,017.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 242,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,956.22. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

