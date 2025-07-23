Summit Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $478,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,853,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,306,000 after buying an additional 50,352 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,917,000 after purchasing an additional 739,519 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 881,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

