Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,821,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,540,000 after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter worth about $258,928,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after buying an additional 133,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.85. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $172.72 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

