Next Capital Management LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.3%

V stock opened at $352.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.02.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

