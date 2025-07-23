Richardson Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,780,000 after buying an additional 37,928,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,821 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,956,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,860,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,112,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,810,000 after purchasing an additional 644,875 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1627 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

