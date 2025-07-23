Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,820 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 242.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.84.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.56. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $74.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Western Digital declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

