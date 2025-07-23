41,931 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 41,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 164,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG increased its position in shares of Ventas by 54.4% during the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 142,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 13.0% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,467.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,429.50. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,095 shares of company stock worth $20,460,099. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 581.82%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.