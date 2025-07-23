Advisors Preferred LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after acquiring an additional 832,983 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,364,000 after buying an additional 587,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $206.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

