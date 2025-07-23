Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYG opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $80.73.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

