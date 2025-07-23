Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,721,000 after buying an additional 317,430 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 154,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

