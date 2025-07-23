Egerton Capital UK LLP Buys 368,112 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368,112 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.2% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $189,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,500. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,119 shares of company stock worth $40,524,217. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $180.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.94. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $183.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

