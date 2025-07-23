Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3207 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

